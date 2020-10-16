Newcastle United v Manchester United

TEAM NEWS
Newcastle's Jamal Lewis is fit despite missing Northern Ireland's last game.
Matty Longstaff, Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett are nearing returns and will play for the Under-23s on Monday, but a setback for Martin Dubravka means he is unlikely to return until December.
Manchester United are without the suspended Anthony Martial, while Harry Maguire is doubtful after suffering a minor injury on England duty.
Edinson Cavani is in quarantine after his move to England and is unavailable.
Fellow deadline-day signing Alex Telles is in contention for his debut, while Donny van de Beek could start his first Premier League game since joining from Ajax.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Manchester United have not had any problems scoring goals. Unfortunately for them, they have not been able to keep them out.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have only three points from three games, and they are lucky to have that many because they did not deserve to beat Brighton.
It clearly does not help that United captain Harry Maguire is having such a bad time at the moment, because he has been their most reliable centre-half.
I still think United will beat Newcastle though, if only because I can't believe they will be as bad again as they were when they lost 6-1 to Tottenham. If they are, Solskjaer is going to be in serious trouble.
Prediction: 1-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Newcastle have won two of their past three Premier League home games against Manchester United, compared to just one victory in their previous 13 attempts (D3, L9).
- The Reds could lose back-to-back league matches at St James' Park for the first time since 1987.
Newcastle United
- The Magpies can claim back-to-back home league wins for the first time since beating Southampton and Crystal Palace in December 2019.
- Victory would give them 10 points from their opening five games, which would be the club's best start to a top-flight season since 2001.
- Steve Bruce has won only one of 24 league and cup matches against Manchester United as a manager, though that victory came in this fixture last season.
- Callum Wilson has scored four goals in his four Premier League games for Newcastle, one more than he managed in his final 28 top-flight appearances for Bournemouth.
- Karl Darlow has made 20 Premier League saves this season, more than any other player prior to the latest round of fixtures.
Manchester United
- Manchester United have conceded 11 league goals, their highest figure at this stage of a season for 90 years.
- They could lose three of their opening four league games for the first time since 1986.
- The Red Devils have won five successive Premier League away matches, scoring at least twice in each victory. They have never earned six top-flight away victories in a row while scoring more than once in each fixture.
- United have conceded from a penalty in each of their first three league matches - the only side to do so in each of their opening four Premier League games were Wimbledon in 1999.