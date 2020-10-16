Newcastle United v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Donny van de Beek, who scored for the Netherlands against Italy in midweek, could start his first league game for Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's Jamal Lewis is fit despite missing Northern Ireland's last game.

Matty Longstaff, Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett are nearing returns and will play for the Under-23s on Monday, but a setback for Martin Dubravka external-link means he is unlikely to return until December.

Manchester United are without the suspended Anthony Martial, while Harry Maguire is doubtful after suffering a minor injury on England duty.

Edinson Cavani is in quarantine after his move to England and is unavailable.

Fellow deadline-day signing Alex Telles is in contention for his debut, while Donny van de Beek could start his first Premier League game since joining from Ajax.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United have not had any problems scoring goals. Unfortunately for them, they have not been able to keep them out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have only three points from three games, and they are lucky to have that many because they did not deserve to beat Brighton.

It clearly does not help that United captain Harry Maguire is having such a bad time at the moment, because he has been their most reliable centre-half.

I still think United will beat Newcastle though, if only because I can't believe they will be as bad again as they were when they lost 6-1 to Tottenham. If they are, Solskjaer is going to be in serious trouble.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Afrobeat star and Manchester United fan Rema

However, they have scored with six of those attempts

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won two of their past three Premier League home games against Manchester United, compared to just one victory in their previous 13 attempts (D3, L9).

The Reds could lose back-to-back league matches at St James' Park for the first time since 1987.

Newcastle United

The Magpies can claim back-to-back home league wins for the first time since beating Southampton and Crystal Palace in December 2019.

Victory would give them 10 points from their opening five games, which would be the club's best start to a top-flight season since 2001.

Steve Bruce has won only one of 24 league and cup matches against Manchester United as a manager, though that victory came in this fixture last season.

Callum Wilson has scored four goals in his four Premier League games for Newcastle, one more than he managed in his final 28 top-flight appearances for Bournemouth.

Karl Darlow has made 20 Premier League saves this season, more than any other player prior to the latest round of fixtures.

Manchester United