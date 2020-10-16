Manchester City v Arsenal

TEAM NEWS
Raheem Sterling is expected to be fit for Manchester City despite withdrawing from the England squad because of a hamstring injury.
Kevin De Bruyne missed Belgium's game in midweek and must be considered a doubt for Saturday.
Arsenal's £45m deadline day signing Thomas Partey could make his debut.
Kieran Tierney has been self-isolating after Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong tested positive for Covid-19 but he has yet to be ruled out.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
The good news for Manchester City is that Raheem Sterling should be fit. The bad news is that Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt - he would be a massive miss.
City have got striker Sergio Aguero on the way back after his long lay-off, and they need him fit and firing again. He has been training but I don't see him starting this game.
Arsenal got a bit lucky in their win over Sheffield United last time out, but if City are missing some key players the Gunners are in with a shout.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester City are unbeaten in nine Premier League meetings - scoring at least twice in each of them - since a 1-2 defeat in December 2015 (W7, D2).
- Arsenal could lose seven league matches in a row against the same opponent for the first time since doing so versus Ipswich between 1974 and 1977.
- The Gunners' solitary victory in their past nine away league games against City came in January 2015.
- However, Arsenal won the most recent competitive meeting, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring both goals in an FA Cup semi-final tie in July.
Manchester City
- Manchester City's tally of four points is their lowest after three games of a season since 2010-11.
- They have only twice lost both of their opening two home fixtures in a season: 1930-31 and 1953-54.
- City could lose consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since February 2016 under Manuel Pellegrini.
- Pep Guardiola's side will start the day in the bottom half of the table for the third time in four games this season, as many as in their previous 375 Premier League matches.
- They haven't gone three league matches without a win since a run of four in April 2017.
- Manchester City have earned 25 points from their past 10 home league games against other established top-six teams, only losing to Manchester United in December 2019.
- Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in seven goals in his last eight league starts against Arsenal, scoring five and setting up two.
- Raheem Sterling has scored an unrivalled 34 goals among Premier League players in all competitions since the start of last season.
Arsenal
- The Gunners have won eight of their past 12 Premier League games, one more than they had in their previous 28 attempts.
- Arsenal's tally of 25 points from those 12 fixtures is the joint highest in the division, along with Liverpool.
- They could win four of their opening five league matches in a season for the first time since 2013-14.
- Nonetheless, Arsenal have failed to beat another established top-six team in 28 Premier League away fixtures since a 2-0 victory over Manchester City in January 2015 (D10, L18).
- Only West Brom and Burnley have attempted fewer shots than Arsenal's 29 in the Premier League this season, but only Leicester can better the Gunners' 28% conversion rate.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has played 450 Premier League minutes without scoring against Manchester City, his worst record against any side in England. He missed a penalty in this fixture in March 2018 but did score both goals in Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final win against City last season.
- Alexandre Lacazette could score in four consecutive league appearances for Arsenal for the first time.