Manchester City v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne might not be available for Manchester City because of a fitness issue

TEAM NEWS

Raheem Sterling is expected to be fit for Manchester City despite withdrawing from the England squad because of a hamstring injury.

Kevin De Bruyne missed Belgium's game in midweek and must be considered a doubt for Saturday.

Arsenal's £45m deadline day signing Thomas Partey could make his debut.

Kieran Tierney has been self-isolating after Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong tested positive for Covid-19 but he has yet to be ruled out. external-link

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The good news for Manchester City is that Raheem Sterling should be fit. The bad news is that Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt - he would be a massive miss.

City have got striker Sergio Aguero on the way back after his long lay-off, and they need him fit and firing again. He has been training but I don't see him starting this game.

Arsenal got a bit lucky in their win over Sheffield United last time out, but if City are missing some key players the Gunners are in with a shout.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Afrobeat star Rema

His worst start came in his first season as a manager, when Barcelona had seven points from four matches in 2008-09

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in nine Premier League meetings - scoring at least twice in each of them - since a 1-2 defeat in December 2015 (W7, D2).

Arsenal could lose seven league matches in a row against the same opponent for the first time since doing so versus Ipswich between 1974 and 1977.

The Gunners' solitary victory in their past nine away league games against City came in January 2015.

However, Arsenal won the most recent competitive meeting, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring both goals in an FA Cup semi-final tie in July.

Manchester City

Manchester City's tally of four points is their lowest after three games of a season since 2010-11.

They have only twice lost both of their opening two home fixtures in a season: 1930-31 and 1953-54.

City could lose consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since February 2016 under Manuel Pellegrini.

Pep Guardiola's side will start the day in the bottom half of the table for the third time in four games this season, as many as in their previous 375 Premier League matches.

They haven't gone three league matches without a win since a run of four in April 2017.

Manchester City have earned 25 points from their past 10 home league games against other established top-six teams, only losing to Manchester United in December 2019.

Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in seven goals in his last eight league starts against Arsenal, scoring five and setting up two.

Raheem Sterling has scored an unrivalled 34 goals among Premier League players in all competitions since the start of last season.

Arsenal