Chelsea v Southampton

Last updated on

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made his league debut for Chelsea in their last game

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante will be monitored after withdrawing from international duty, while Edouard Mendy is set to miss out after injuring his thigh in training with Senegal.

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech should both be fit, with the latter in contention for the first time.

Theo Walcott could play his first game for Southampton since 2006 after rejoining the club on loan.

Another new signing, Ibrahima Diallo, is available for his debut.

Moussa Djenepo and Mohammed Salisu are both ruled out, while Stuart Armstrong will not be considered, although he is back in training after a period of self-isolation following a positive coronavirus test.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea's new players are finding their feet and right now it feels like teams will get opportunities against them.

Southampton have won their past two games after a sticky start to the season, and I am sure they will have their chances on Saturday too. I would still back the Blues to win, though.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Afrobeat star and Man Utd fan Rema

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea lost 2-0 at home to Southampton last season but have won seven of the past nine league meetings (D1, L1).

Southampton could record back-to-back away league wins against the Blues for the first time since 1985.

Chelsea

Chelsea have not conceded a Premier League home goal against a side from outside the established top six since losing 2-0 to Southampton last December.

The Blues have won seven of their past eight league games at Stamford Bridge, scoring 18 goals in total and conceding just four.

They could keep a clean sheet in consecutive top-flight matches for the first time under Frank Lampard.

Olivier Giroud has scored seven league goals against Southampton, with each of the last four coming as a substitute - the only player to have scored five Premier League goals against a particular opponent from the bench is Julian Joachim versus Derby.

Southampton