Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1

Aston Villa Women v Chelsea Women

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 29Weiß
  • 3Ale
  • 5N'Dow
  • 6Asante
  • 15Haigh
  • 17Haywood
  • 21Ewers
  • 22Hayles
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 9Larsen
  • 23Hanssen

Substitutes

  • 1Rogers
  • 7Follis
  • 11West
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Siems
  • 14Syme
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 19Abreu Sousa Silva

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Telford
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 5Ingle
  • 17Fleming
  • 20Kerr
  • 23Harder
  • 11Reiten
  • 9England

Substitutes

  • 8Leupolz
  • 10Ji
  • 14Kirby
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 29Fox
  • 30Berger
  • 33Beever-Jones
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Natalie Haigh.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Niamh Charles with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Elisha N'Dow.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Elisha N'Dow.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Elisha N'Dow.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Chelsea Women 1. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women119203162529
2Man Utd Women1292130111929
3Man City Women1173137102724
4Arsenal Women117223993023
5Everton Women105232115617
6Reading Women133641623-715
7Tottenham Women103341318-512
8B'ham City Women10316915-610
9Brighton Women12237826-189
10West Ham Women102171324-117
11Aston Villa Women112181027-177
12Bristol City Women11029649-432
