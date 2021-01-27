Aston Villa Women v Chelsea Women

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Natalie Haigh.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 29Weiß
- 3Ale
- 5N'Dow
- 6Asante
- 15Haigh
- 17Haywood
- 21Ewers
- 22Hayles
- 20Iwabuchi
- 9Larsen
- 23Hanssen
Substitutes
- 1Rogers
- 7Follis
- 11West
- 12Hutton
- 13Siems
- 14Syme
- 16McLoughlin
- 19Abreu Sousa Silva
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Telford
- 18Mjelde
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 21Charles
- 5Ingle
- 17Fleming
- 20Kerr
- 23Harder
- 11Reiten
- 9England
Substitutes
- 8Leupolz
- 10Ji
- 14Kirby
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 29Fox
- 30Berger
- 33Beever-Jones
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Niamh Charles with a cross.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Elisha N'Dow.
Attempt blocked. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Kerr.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Elisha N'Dow.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Elisha N'Dow.
Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Chelsea Women 1. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.