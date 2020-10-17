Newport County v Tranmere Rovers

NewportNewport County15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Morecambe
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|12
|2
|Cambridge
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|3
|7
|10
|3
|Newport
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|10
|4
|Salford
|5
|2
|3
|0
|9
|4
|5
|9
|5
|Cheltenham
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|5
|4
|9
|6
|Forest Green
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|4
|4
|9
|7
|Walsall
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|5
|2
|9
|8
|Carlisle
|5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|4
|0
|9
|9
|Harrogate
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|4
|4
|8
|10
|Exeter
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|1
|8
|11
|Colchester
|5
|1
|4
|0
|7
|5
|2
|7
|12
|Port Vale
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|7
|13
|Crawley
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|14
|Tranmere
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|6
|15
|Stevenage
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|1
|5
|16
|Bradford
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|17
|Leyton Orient
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|5
|18
|Grimsby
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|19
|Bolton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|4
|20
|Scunthorpe
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|21
|Barrow
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|22
|Mansfield
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|23
|Southend
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|2
|24
|Oldham
|5
|0
|1
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|1