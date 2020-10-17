Milton Keynes Dons v Gillingham

MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons13:00GillinghamGillingham
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 2Williams
- 4Keogh
- 3Lewington
- 5Poole
- 8Kasumu
- 23Thompson
- 10Fraser
- 21Harvie
- 35Jerome
- 9Morris
Substitutes
- 6Cargill
- 7Gladwin
- 15O'Hora
- 18Sørensen
- 20Mason
- 22Walker
- 24Houghton
Gillingham
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 5Tucker
- 6Medley
- 3Ogilvie
- 8Dempsey
- 35Drysdale
- 20Robertson
- 9Samuel
- 19Oliver
- 10Graham
Substitutes
- 11Coyle
- 12Walsh
- 14McKenzie
- 15Akinde
- 16MacDonald
- 17Eccles
- 26Maghoma
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match report to follow.