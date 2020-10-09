Rangers: Businessman Stuart Gibson increases Rangers stake by £5m
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
Asian-based businessman Stuart Gibson has increased his Rangers shareholding with a £5m investment.
Papers lodged at Companies House recently showed Rangers had held a share issue that raised about £8.5m.
Gibson has now emerged as the biggest investor, becoming the owner of theclub's fourth largest shareholding.
He now holds an 8% stake, sitting behind former chairman Dave King, current chairman Douglas Park and George Taylor.
Park, Taylor and their partner in the so-called Three Bears consortium, George Letham, acquired a combined total of £2.7m worth of new shares.