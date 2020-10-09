Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Captain Ross McCrorie rounded off the win in the final 10 minutes

Scotland Under-21s took an important step towards qualifying for a first European Championship since 1996 with a 2-0 win against group leaders the Czech Republic.

Fraser Hornby's fine first-half strike edged Scotland in front.

And captain Ross McCrorie ensured they move to within a point of the visitors, with a game in hand, after his late goal.

The group four winners will qualify for next summer's finals.

Scotland next face a trip to take on winless San Marino on Tuesday, which provides an opportunity to emphasise their qualifying credentials.

The runners-up with the best record across all nine groups will also qualify automatically, with the remaining eight second-placed teams entering a play-off to determine who will play at the Euros in Hungary and Slovenia.

Scot Gemmill's side have conceded just two goals in their seven qualifiers, and their stern defence kept the Czechs at arm's length for the majority of the match, with the visitors largely restricted to set-piece attempts.

Scotland rarely threatened, but Hornby's goal was a shining moment of quality. The Stade Reims striker controlled the ball on the edge of the box, played a one-two with Rangers' Nathan Patterson before firing in off the post.

And the former Everton man had a hand in the second goal, as his back-heel flick in the box eventually fell to McCrorie to steer the ball into the net and cap a fine win.