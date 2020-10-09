Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Cameron Jerome scored eight goals in 49 league appearances for Turkish side Goztepe

MK Dons have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome.

The 34-year-old spent the past two seasons in Turkey with top-flight side Goztepe, scoring eight goals in 49 league appearances.

He has previously had spells with Cardiff, Birmingham, Stoke, Crystal Palace, Norwich and Derby.

"He really buys into everything we are doing and he's going to be a really good signing for us," Dons boss Russell Martin told the club website. external-link

The League One side have not disclosed the length of contract Jerome has signed.

