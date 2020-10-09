Omar Bogle: Charlton Athletic sign former Cardiff City striker
Last updated on .From the section Charlton
Charlton Athletic have signed former Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle on a one-year deal.
The 28-year-old ended last season on-loan in the Dutch Eredivisie with ADO Den Haag.
He joined the Bluebirds from Wigan for £1m in August 2017 but only made 21 league appearances in three seasons, scoring four goals.
"It feels very good to be here, to finally get it done and to join a very big club," he told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.