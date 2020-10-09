Scotland U21 v Czech Republic U21

Scotland U21Scotland U2117:30Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U21
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|R. of Ireland U21
|7
|5
|1
|1
|12
|3
|9
|16
|2
|Italy U21
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|3
|12
|13
|3
|Iceland U21
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|9
|2
|12
|4
|Sweden U21
|6
|3
|0
|3
|13
|8
|5
|9
|5
|Armenia U21
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|17
|-13
|3
|6
|Luxembourg U21
|6
|1
|0
|5
|2
|17
|-15
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland U21
|6
|6
|0
|0
|17
|4
|13
|18
|2
|France U21
|7
|6
|0
|1
|23
|9
|14
|18
|3
|Slovakia U21
|7
|3
|0
|4
|15
|18
|-3
|9
|4
|Georgia U21
|7
|3
|0
|4
|14
|10
|4
|9
|5
|Azerbaijan U21
|8
|2
|0
|6
|5
|15
|-10
|6
|6
|Liechtenstein U21
|7
|1
|0
|6
|3
|21
|-18
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England U21
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|7
|17
|19
|2
|Austria U21
|7
|4
|0
|3
|17
|13
|4
|12
|3
|Albania U21
|8
|3
|2
|3
|15
|16
|-1
|11
|4
|Turkey U21
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|7
|5
|Kosovo U21
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|15
|-7
|6
|6
|Andorra U21
|7
|1
|2
|4
|9
|16
|-7
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Czech Rep U21
|7
|4
|3
|0
|17
|2
|15
|15
|2
|Croatia U21
|7
|4
|1
|2
|27
|5
|22
|13
|3
|Greece U21
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|8
|1
|13
|4
|Scotland U21
|6
|3
|2
|1
|5
|2
|3
|11
|5
|Lithuania U21
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|6
|San Marino U21
|8
|0
|0
|8
|0
|40
|-40
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Russia U21
|8
|5
|2
|1
|14
|3
|11
|17
|2
|Poland U21
|7
|5
|1
|1
|15
|5
|10
|16
|3
|Bulgaria U21
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Serbia U21
|8
|2
|2
|4
|11
|9
|2
|8
|5
|Estonia U21
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|27
|-24
|4
|6
|Latvia U21
|7
|0
|4
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain U21
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|1
|11
|19
|2
|North Macedonia U21
|7
|4
|1
|2
|16
|9
|7
|13
|3
|Israel U21
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|9
|1
|11
|4
|Kazakhstan U21
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|15
|-5
|10
|5
|Montenegro U21
|8
|2
|1
|5
|10
|10
|0
|7
|6
|Faroe Islands U21
|7
|1
|0
|6
|7
|21
|-14
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands U21
|7
|7
|0
|0
|33
|3
|30
|21
|2
|Portugal U21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|15
|6
|9
|12
|3
|Norway U21
|7
|3
|1
|3
|13
|12
|1
|10
|4
|Belarus U21
|6
|2
|2
|2
|14
|11
|3
|8
|5
|Cyprus U21
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|14
|-9
|4
|6
|Gibraltar U21
|7
|0
|0
|7
|0
|34
|-34
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark U21
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|6
|9
|19
|2
|Romania U21
|7
|5
|1
|1
|17
|4
|13
|16
|3
|Ukraine U21
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|0
|7
|4
|Finland U21
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|7
|5
|Northern Ireland U21
|7
|1
|3
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|6
|6
|Malta U21
|6
|0
|1
|5
|1
|18
|-17
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium U21
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|5
|6
|10
|2
|Germany U21
|5
|3
|0
|2
|14
|9
|5
|9
|3
|Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|4
|2
|8
|4
|Wales U21
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|6
|5
|Moldova U21
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|14
|-9
|4