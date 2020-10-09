Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 4
Scotland U21Scotland U2117:30Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U21
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Scotland U21 v Czech Republic U21

Friday 9th October 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U217511123916
2Italy U2164111531213
3Iceland U216402119212
4Sweden U21630313859
5Armenia U217106417-133
6Luxembourg U216105217-153

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2166001741318
2France U2176012391418
3Slovakia U2173041518-39
4Georgia U217304141049
5Azerbaijan U218206515-106
6Liechtenstein U217106321-183

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2176102471719
2Austria U2174031713412
3Albania U2183231516-111
4Turkey U217214814-67
5Kosovo U216204815-76
6Andorra U217124916-75

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2174301721515
2Croatia U2174122752213
3Greece U21741298113
4Scotland U21632152311
5Lithuania U21721467-17
6San Marino U218008040-400

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U2185211431117
2Poland U2175111551016
3Bulgaria U21732294511
4Serbia U21822411928
5Estonia U217115327-244
6Latvia U21704359-44

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2176101211119
2North Macedonia U217412169713
3Israel U217322109111
4Kazakhstan U2183141015-510
5Montenegro U218215101007
6Faroe Islands U217106721-143

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2177003333021
2Portugal U215401156912
3Norway U2173131312110
4Belarus U216222141138
5Cyprus U216114514-94
6Gibraltar U217007034-340

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U217610156919
2Romania U2175111741316
3Ukraine U2162139907
4Finland U217214911-27
5Northern Ireland U21713347-36
6Malta U216015118-171

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U215311115610
2Germany U21530214959
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2162226428
4Wales U21520348-46
5Moldova U215113514-94
