Hiram Boateng last started a League One game on 21 December last year

Cambridge United have signed Milton Keynes Dons midfielder Hiram Boateng on loan until January.

The 24-year-old has not played in 10 months having fallen out of favour after Russell Martin replaced Paul Tisdale as Dons boss.

Boateng was signed by Tisdale in the summer of 2019 having been part of his Exeter side that reached the 2018 League Two play-off final.

He will provide cover for Liam O'Neil who is out with a hamstring injury.

Having begun his career at Crystal Palace, for whom he made three appearances including one as a substitute in the Premier League, Boateng has played for four other League Two clubs on loan.

"Since Liam's injury, we have been looking for someone to add competition to our squad and in Hiram we have a proven player in League Two," head coach Mark Bonner told the Cambridge United website.

"His experience, quality and athleticism will be a big benefit to us over the busy period ahead, and whilst it may take him a short while to get his match fitness at its peak, we will benefit greatly from having him with us.

"Hiram is motivated to play and contribute to our team and will need to transition quickly to find his way with us, but he comes hungry to play football and to kickstart his season."

