Last updated on .From the section England

England women have not played since the SheBelievesCup in March

England women will play Norway at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane in a friendly on 1 December shown live on BBC Four.

It will be the third meeting between the two teams in 18 months.

The most recent encounter saw Jill Scott, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze on target in a 3-0 victory as England advanced to the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

Later this month, England face two-time World Cup winners Germany in Wiesbaden.

"I'm delighted with the strength of opposition we will be testing ourselves against," manager Phil Neville said.

"As we rebuild and reshape our squad, we need to consistently challenge ourselves against some of the world's strongest teams to gauge our strengths and weaknesses and plot the work that's needed between now and our next major tournament in order to be ready to win."

The Women's European Championship was to have been played next year but will now take place from 6-31 July 2022 after the men's European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics were both postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England, who have opted not play in next year's SheBelieves Cup in the United States, are the host nation and Bramall Lane will be one of 10 venues used across the country, with Wembley hosting the final.