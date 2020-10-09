Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Football has been played behind closed doors since the coronavirus lockdown

Premier League games not selected for broadcast in October will be available to fans on a pay-per-view basis.

The five fixtures per round not already picked to be shown live, will be available on BT Sport Box Office or Sky Sports Box Office, priced at £14.95.

Clubs have agreed this "interim solution" to allow fans to continue watching their team live.

The Premier League said it and its clubs "remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible".

Former Manchester United and England right-back Gary Neville, now a television pundit, said on social media it was a "really bad move" by the Premier League.

The Premier League and UK government had hoped to bring fans back into stadiums from 1 October but those plans were scrapped following an increase in coronavirus cases.

October fixtures

Saturday 17 October

Everton v Liverpool - BT Sport (12:30 BST)

Chelsea v Southampton - PPV (15:00 BST)

Leicester City v Aston Villa - PPV (15:00 BST)

Newcastle v Manchester United - PPV (15:00 BST)

Sheffield United v Fulham - PPV (15:00 BST)

West Brom v Burnley - PPV (15:00 BST)

Manchester City v Arsenal - Sky Sports (17:30 BST)

Sunday 18 October

Crystal Palace v Brighton - Sky Sports (14:00 BST)

Tottenham v West Ham - Sky Sports (16:30 BST)

Monday 19 October

Leeds v Wolves - Sky Sports (20:00 BST)

Saturday 24 October

West Ham v Manchester City - BT Sport (12:30 BST)

Arsenal v Leicester - PPV (15:00 BST)

Aston Villa v Leeds - PPV (15:00 BST)

Brighton v West Brom - PPV (15:00 BST)

Fulham v Crystal Palace - PPV (15:00 BST)

Liverpool v Sheffield United - PPV (15:00 BST)

Manchester United v Chelsea - Sky Sports (17:30 BST)

Sunday 25 October

Southampton v Everton - Sky Sports (14:00 GMT)

Wolves v Newcastle - Sky Sports (16:30 GMT)

Monday 26 October

Burnley v Tottenham - Sky Sports (20:00 GMT)