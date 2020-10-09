Premier League: Games not selected for broadcast in October will be available to fans on a pay-per-view basis
Premier League games not selected for broadcast in October will be available to fans on a pay-per-view basis.
The five fixtures per round not already picked to be shown live, will be available on BT Sport Box Office or Sky Sports Box Office, priced at £14.95.
Clubs have agreed this "interim solution" to allow fans to continue watching their team live.
The Premier League said it and its clubs "remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible".
Football has been played behind closed doors since the coronavirus lockdown.
Former Manchester United and England right-back Gary Neville, now a television pundit, said on social media it was a "really bad move" by the Premier League.
The Premier League and UK government had hoped to bring fans back into stadiums from 1 October but those plans were scrapped following an increase in coronavirus cases.
October fixtures
Saturday 17 October
Everton v Liverpool - BT Sport (12:30 BST)
Chelsea v Southampton - PPV (15:00 BST)
Leicester City v Aston Villa - PPV (15:00 BST)
Newcastle v Manchester United - PPV (15:00 BST)
Sheffield United v Fulham - PPV (15:00 BST)
West Brom v Burnley - PPV (15:00 BST)
Manchester City v Arsenal - Sky Sports (17:30 BST)
Sunday 18 October
Crystal Palace v Brighton - Sky Sports (14:00 BST)
Tottenham v West Ham - Sky Sports (16:30 BST)
Monday 19 October
Leeds v Wolves - Sky Sports (20:00 BST)
Saturday 24 October
West Ham v Manchester City - BT Sport (12:30 BST)
Arsenal v Leicester - PPV (15:00 BST)
Aston Villa v Leeds - PPV (15:00 BST)
Brighton v West Brom - PPV (15:00 BST)
Fulham v Crystal Palace - PPV (15:00 BST)
Liverpool v Sheffield United - PPV (15:00 BST)
Manchester United v Chelsea - Sky Sports (17:30 BST)
Sunday 25 October
Southampton v Everton - Sky Sports (14:00 GMT)
Wolves v Newcastle - Sky Sports (16:30 GMT)
Monday 26 October
Burnley v Tottenham - Sky Sports (20:00 GMT)
This is going to push more and more people to look for unofficial streams.
Be right back. I'm going to get 'MUG' tattooed on my forehead (whilst socially distancing of course).
Anyone who has experience of the dreadful EFL 'Ifollow' and ST holders not being allowed to go have my real sympathies.
It's becoming too convenient for there being no fans in grounds.
champions v blades = hottest ticket in the world brother
watching the champions blunt the blades man
I urge people to be mindful of how the elite institutions in this sport have behaved during the pandemic.