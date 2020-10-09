Premier League: Games not selected for broadcast in October will be available to fans on a pay-per-view basis

Callum Wilson goes to kiss a TV camera
Football has been played behind closed doors since the coronavirus lockdown

Premier League games not selected for broadcast in October will be available to fans on a pay-per-view basis.

The five fixtures per round not already picked to be shown live, will be available on BT Sport Box Office or Sky Sports Box Office, priced at £14.95.

Clubs have agreed this "interim solution" to allow fans to continue watching their team live.

The Premier League said it and its clubs "remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible".

Former Manchester United and England right-back Gary Neville, now a television pundit, said on social media it was a "really bad move" by the Premier League.

The Premier League and UK government had hoped to bring fans back into stadiums from 1 October but those plans were scrapped following an increase in coronavirus cases.

October fixtures

Saturday 17 October

Everton v Liverpool - BT Sport (12:30 BST)

Chelsea v Southampton - PPV (15:00 BST)

Leicester City v Aston Villa - PPV (15:00 BST)

Newcastle v Manchester United - PPV (15:00 BST)

Sheffield United v Fulham - PPV (15:00 BST)

West Brom v Burnley - PPV (15:00 BST)

Manchester City v Arsenal - Sky Sports (17:30 BST)

Sunday 18 October

Crystal Palace v Brighton - Sky Sports (14:00 BST)

Tottenham v West Ham - Sky Sports (16:30 BST)

Monday 19 October

Leeds v Wolves - Sky Sports (20:00 BST)

Saturday 24 October

West Ham v Manchester City - BT Sport (12:30 BST)

Arsenal v Leicester - PPV (15:00 BST)

Aston Villa v Leeds - PPV (15:00 BST)

Brighton v West Brom - PPV (15:00 BST)

Fulham v Crystal Palace - PPV (15:00 BST)

Liverpool v Sheffield United - PPV (15:00 BST)

Manchester United v Chelsea - Sky Sports (17:30 BST)

Sunday 25 October

Southampton v Everton - Sky Sports (14:00 GMT)

Wolves v Newcastle - Sky Sports (16:30 GMT)

Monday 26 October

Burnley v Tottenham - Sky Sports (20:00 GMT)

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Sky are taking the p???...Their prices recently went up, now they want more...what a joke

  • Absolutely disgarceful decision, how can the Premier League justify a charge of 14.95 to watch a match in tele at a time when a lot of people are out of work or short of dispisable income.

    This is going to push more and more people to look for unofficial streams.

  • The PL (and lots of FL teams) are prepared to safely take some fans back and have the staff and capacity to do so. It seems incredibly odd that indoor concerts are allowed, yet outdoor sporting events with less attendees are not.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Aww those poor premier league clubs who are missing out on their matchday revenue... what about the other divisions. Football wasnt invented in 1992. I stopped giving my money to that cash cow a long time ago, I cant wait for that bubble to finally explode.

  • As long as they don't play that fake crowd noise !

  • £15 per game + sky + BT Sport o dear!....Amazingly, I also like to watch baseball, it costs £100 per year for an MLB subscription, that gives you every single game live and on play back; that's 2,456+ games per season or about 4p per game!

  • Squeezing every last penny out of the punter, think I'll be sticking with the radio!

  • Oh well, you could have sold it to me for a fiver, but I will just steal it now.

  • Pop down your non league clubs. They'll appreciate that 15 quid much more. Game of footy and a pie aswell. Boycott tv companies

    • KRR replied:
      You're absolutely right, but at the moment we can't, can we? (And by cracky, £15? My non-league Scottish team is £6 at the gate.

  • Great idea whilst we can't get to matches - about time. When will they extend it to the other leagues? would love to be able to see The Tractor Boys live every week! Those moaning about the price would have paid £40 per person to go to the ground, plus food, parking etc etc.

    • AndyB_MOT replied:
      We should also pay to hear music. Those moaning would have paid £40 for a gig ticket.

      Yes, sounds a bit silly doesn't it?

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • As a Villa fan I've been played like a right muppet. I have BT Sport, Amazon Prime and grabbed a NOW TV Sports subscription this month. Now I find out I have to pay £14.99 per Villa game this month on top of all that.

    Be right back. I'm going to get 'MUG' tattooed on my forehead (whilst socially distancing of course).

  • As a Shrewsbury Town fan, I have no sympathy for couch TV supporters who have to pay all these astronomical fees to keep up with their team of choice, often based on who is more successful at that time.

    Anyone who has experience of the dreadful EFL 'Ifollow' and ST holders not being allowed to go have my real sympathies.

    It's becoming too convenient for there being no fans in grounds.

  • Redit soccerstreams if anyone hasn't already been there I suggest watching all games for free

  • No thanks. I am already avoiding watching games I have paid for, such is my level of disgust with the current setup of football - no fans, terrible VAR implementation, echo chamber pundits, failure to properly discipline players who break c19 protocols - it's all a mess.

  • This is the present and future of football. Paying 50 pounds a month to see your own team play live on tv. Covid is here to stay.

  • A lot of people are missing that the money is going to the clubs to cover for a loss of match day revenue, and not to the Premier League. Not ideal though, they should consider a model similar to what US sports use, with a year's subscription to cover all games.

  • waste brom v burnley = zzzzzzzzzzzzzz brother
    champions v blades = hottest ticket in the world brother
    watching the champions blunt the blades man

    • massivegit replied:
      That doesn't work for me brother

  • Another mechanism purely designed to fleece the average fan. Not something I'd spend a single penny on, but who am I to judge what other people choose to spend their money on?

    I urge people to be mindful of how the elite institutions in this sport have behaved during the pandemic.

