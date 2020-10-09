Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Forfar are due to host Hibs on Tuesday in League Cup Group B

Hibernian's Scottish League Cup tie "is due to proceed as scheduled" on Tuesday despite a Forfar Athletic player testing positive for Covid-19.

The League One club forfeited their Group B opener against Dundee this week as a result.

But an SPFL spokesman has confirmed that the player and another who was in close contact are self-isolating.

Meanwhile, the rest of the squad has tested negative as they prepare to host the Premiership side.

The SPFL will continue to monitor the situation and will remain in daily contact with officials at the Angus club.