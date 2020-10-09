Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Will Keane spent last season with Ipswich

League One club Wigan Athletic have signed striker Will Keane on a contract until 9 January.

The 27-year-old former Manchester United forward previously had a loan spell with the Latics between November 2013 and January 2014.

He spent last season in the third tier with Ipswich, scoring three goals in 23 league games.

Keane, the twin brother of Everton and England defender Michael, could feature against Crewe on Saturday.

