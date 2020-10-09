Mitch Clark: Port Vale re-sign Leicester City defender on loan
Last updated on .From the section Port Vale
Port Vale have signed Leicester City defender Mitch Clark on loan until January.
The 21-year-old has had two previous loan spells with the Valiants, in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
He could feature for John Askey's side in Saturday's League Two game at home to Carlisle.
"I want to be playing league football it's as simple as that and it's my goal to get as high as possible in my career," he told the club website.
