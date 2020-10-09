Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine won last season's League Cup in February

The NI Football League will defer a decision on whether to play this season's League Cup until January.

With the Irish Premiership set to begin on 17 October, authorities will prioritise the league in the hope of completing a full 38 game season by 22 May.

With a limited amount of midweek space available should games need to be rescheduled as a result of the ongoing pandemic, NIFL does not yet want to commit to running the League Cup as it normally would.

While Championship and Premier Intermediate sides have acknowledged that they are likely to be forced into playing shortened campaigns, Premiership clubs are hopeful of completing their season in full.

Next week, before the season begins, clubs will be issued with Covid-19 protocols which will include guidance on how to respond to a positive case within a squad.

Current Uefa protocols, which will be followed by NIFL, dictate that if a group of players are forced into mandatory quarantine or self-isolation, matches will go ahead as scheduled as long as a team has at least 13 players, including a goalkeeper, available.

On Friday NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor also provided an update on the league's calls for greater financial assistance from government in order to mitigate losses sustained by the lack of matchday revenue.

In 2019, Irish Premiership gate receipts totalled £2.1m while the combined turnover of Irish League clubs last season amounted to £11m.

Lawlor, head of NIFL's Covid taskforce which was established in August, said the group had produced a report outlining the financial support needed to sustain the league's 36 member clubs and over 300 employees over the course of the coming season.