UEFA Nations League - Group B2
IsraelIsrael19:45Czech RepCzech Republic
Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium

Israel v Czech Republic

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar22002026
2Liechtenstein21012113
3San Marino200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21102114
2Netherlands21011103
3Poland21012203
4Bos-Herze201123-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania21104314
2Austria21014403
3Norway21016333
4Northern Ireland201126-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32102027
2Finland21011103
3R. of Ireland302112-12
4Bulgaria201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22007166
2England21101014
3Denmark201102-21
4Iceland200216-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands32105327
2Latvia30302203
3Malta302134-12
4Andorra302101-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32106157
2Germany31204315
3Ukraine310237-43
4Switzerland301224-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro33005059
2Luxembourg32014226
3Azerbaijan310224-23
4Cyprus300305-50

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan31113214
2Albania31112114
3Belarus210123-13
4Lithuania210112-13

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22006156
2France22005236
3Sweden200203-30
4Croatia200238-50

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22006336
2Hungary21013303
3Turkey201101-11
4Serbia201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece21102114
2Slovenia21101014
3Kosovo201123-11
4Moldova201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21103214
2Czech Rep21014313
3Israel20202202
4Slovakia201124-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia21103214
2Georgia21102114
3Armenia21013213
4Estonia200203-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories