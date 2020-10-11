UEFA Nations League - Group A1
Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina17:00NetherlandsNetherlands
Venue: Bilino Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Netherlands

Line-ups

Bos-Herze

  • 12Sehic
  • 4Todorovic
  • 16Hadzikadunic
  • 17Sanicanin
  • 2Kadusic
  • 10Pjanic
  • 13Cimirot
  • 19Krunic
  • 8Tatar
  • 18Djuric
  • 14Gojak

Substitutes

  • 1Begovic
  • 3Ahmedhodzic
  • 5Kolasinac
  • 6Hadziahmetovic
  • 7Hotic
  • 9Hodzic
  • 11Dzeko
  • 15Cipetic
  • 20Hajradinovic
  • 21Loncar
  • 22Piric
  • 23Milosevic

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 22Dumfries
  • 6de Vrij
  • 4van Dijk
  • 17Blind
  • 15de Roon
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 21de Jong
  • 10Malen
  • 19de Jong
  • 11Promes

Substitutes

  • 2Hateboer
  • 3Veltman
  • 5Aké
  • 7Berghuis
  • 9Babel
  • 12Wijndal
  • 13Krul
  • 14Koopmeiners
  • 16Strootman
  • 18Stengs
  • 20van de Beek
  • 23Bizot
Referee:
István Kovács

