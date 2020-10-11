Bosnia-Herzegovina v Netherlands

Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina17:00NetherlandsNetherlands
Line-ups
Bos-Herze
- 12Sehic
- 4Todorovic
- 16Hadzikadunic
- 17Sanicanin
- 2Kadusic
- 10Pjanic
- 13Cimirot
- 19Krunic
- 8Tatar
- 18Djuric
- 14Gojak
Substitutes
- 1Begovic
- 3Ahmedhodzic
- 5Kolasinac
- 6Hadziahmetovic
- 7Hotic
- 9Hodzic
- 11Dzeko
- 15Cipetic
- 20Hajradinovic
- 21Loncar
- 22Piric
- 23Milosevic
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 22Dumfries
- 6de Vrij
- 4van Dijk
- 17Blind
- 15de Roon
- 8Wijnaldum
- 21de Jong
- 10Malen
- 19de Jong
- 11Promes
Substitutes
- 2Hateboer
- 3Veltman
- 5Aké
- 7Berghuis
- 9Babel
- 12Wijndal
- 13Krul
- 14Koopmeiners
- 16Strootman
- 18Stengs
- 20van de Beek
- 23Bizot
- Referee:
- István Kovács