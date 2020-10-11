Kazakhstan v Albania

Match ends, Kazakhstan 0, Albania 0.
Line-ups
Kazakhstan
- 1Pokatilov
- 22MarochkinSubstituted forBeysebekovat 45'minutes
- 4Erlanov
- 13Kerimzhanov
- 8Tagybergen
- 23BystrovBooked at 32mins
- 5KuatSubstituted forPertsukhat 69'minutes
- 6Abiken
- 16SuyumbayevBooked at 22mins
- 17AimbetovSubstituted forFedinat 70'minutes
- 19ZainutdinovSubstituted forZhaksylykovat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Zhaksylykov
- 10Narzildaev
- 11Dosmagambetov
- 12Nepogodov
- 14Pertsukh
- 15Plotnikov
- 18Vassiljev
- 20Fedin
- 21Beysebekov
Albania
- 1Berisha
- 5Veseli
- 6Djimsiti
- 17DermakuBooked at 43mins
- 15Kumbulla
- 20TrashiSubstituted forMemollaat 82'minutes
- 7Bare
- 22AbrashiSubstituted forLaciat 86'minutes
- 8Kallaku
- 16BrojaBooked at 41mins
- 10ManajSubstituted forSeferi Sulejmanovat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Memolla
- 3Lenjani
- 4Doka
- 9Vrioni
- 11Cokaj
- 12Molla
- 13Mihaj
- 14Laci
- 18Cekici
- 19Cepele
- 21Seferi Sulejmanov
- 23Hoxha
- Referee:
- Dumitru Muntean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 0, Albania 0.
Post update
Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Qazim Laci (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Stas Pokatilov.
Post update
Attempt saved. Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Armando Broja.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Qazim Laci replaces Amir Abrashi.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Aybar Zhaksylykov replaces Baktiyor Zainutdinov.
Post update
Kastriot Dermaku (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan).
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov replaces Rey Manaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Hysen Memolla replaces Lorenc Trashi.
Post update
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Frederic Veseli.
Post update
Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Albania).
Post update
Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Armando Broja (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sherif Kallaku.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marash Kumbulla (Albania) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Temirlan Erlanov.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Keidi Bare (Albania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.