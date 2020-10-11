UEFA Nations League - Group C4
KazakhstanKazakhstan0AlbaniaAlbania0

Kazakhstan v Albania

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 22MarochkinSubstituted forBeysebekovat 45'minutes
  • 4Erlanov
  • 13Kerimzhanov
  • 8Tagybergen
  • 23BystrovBooked at 32mins
  • 5KuatSubstituted forPertsukhat 69'minutes
  • 6Abiken
  • 16SuyumbayevBooked at 22mins
  • 17AimbetovSubstituted forFedinat 70'minutes
  • 19ZainutdinovSubstituted forZhaksylykovat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Zhaksylykov
  • 10Narzildaev
  • 11Dosmagambetov
  • 12Nepogodov
  • 14Pertsukh
  • 15Plotnikov
  • 18Vassiljev
  • 20Fedin
  • 21Beysebekov

Albania

  • 1Berisha
  • 5Veseli
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 17DermakuBooked at 43mins
  • 15Kumbulla
  • 20TrashiSubstituted forMemollaat 82'minutes
  • 7Bare
  • 22AbrashiSubstituted forLaciat 86'minutes
  • 8Kallaku
  • 16BrojaBooked at 41mins
  • 10ManajSubstituted forSeferi Sulejmanovat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Memolla
  • 3Lenjani
  • 4Doka
  • 9Vrioni
  • 11Cokaj
  • 12Molla
  • 13Mihaj
  • 14Laci
  • 18Cekici
  • 19Cepele
  • 21Seferi Sulejmanov
  • 23Hoxha
Referee:
Dumitru Muntean

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kazakhstan 0, Albania 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 0, Albania 0.

  3. Post update

    Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Qazim Laci (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Albania. Conceded by Stas Pokatilov.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Armando Broja.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania. Qazim Laci replaces Amir Abrashi.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Aybar Zhaksylykov replaces Baktiyor Zainutdinov.

  10. Post update

    Kastriot Dermaku (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania. Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov replaces Rey Manaj.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania. Hysen Memolla replaces Lorenc Trashi.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Frederic Veseli.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Albania).

  16. Post update

    Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Armando Broja (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sherif Kallaku.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marash Kumbulla (Albania) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Albania. Conceded by Temirlan Erlanov.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Keidi Bare (Albania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar22002026
2Liechtenstein21012113
3San Marino200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21102114
2Netherlands21011103
3Poland21012203
4Bos-Herze201123-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania21104314
2Austria21014403
3Norway21016333
4Northern Ireland201126-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32102027
2Finland21011103
3R. of Ireland302112-12
4Bulgaria201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22007166
2England21101014
3Denmark201102-21
4Iceland200216-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands32105327
2Latvia30302203
3Malta302134-12
4Andorra302101-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32106157
2Germany31204315
3Ukraine310237-43
4Switzerland301224-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro33005059
2Luxembourg32014226
3Azerbaijan310224-23
4Cyprus300305-50

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan31113214
2Albania31112114
3Belarus210123-13
4Lithuania210112-13

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22006156
2France22005236
3Sweden200203-30
4Croatia200238-50

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22006336
2Hungary21013303
3Turkey201101-11
4Serbia201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece21102114
2Slovenia21101014
3Kosovo201123-11
4Moldova201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21103214
2Czech Rep21014313
3Israel20202202
4Slovakia201124-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia21103214
2Georgia21102114
3Armenia21013213
4Estonia200203-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories