UEFA Nations League - Group C1
MontenegroMontenegro2AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0

Montenegro v Azerbaijan

Line-ups

Montenegro

  • 12Mijatovic
  • 20Raspopovic
  • 6Vujacic
  • 22Simic
  • 2Radunovic
  • 8BakicBooked at 62minsSubstituted forKosovicat 63'minutes
  • 4VukcevicSubstituted forRaickovicat 81'minutes
  • 21BoljevicBooked at 63minsSubstituted forIvanovicat 71'minutes
  • 10JoveticSubstituted forJankovicat 80'minutes
  • 17Haksabanovic
  • 9IslamovicSubstituted forBeqirajat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Petkovic
  • 3Sofranac
  • 5Bulatovic
  • 7Jankovic
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 13Dragojevic
  • 14Hocko
  • 15Vukcevic
  • 16Jankovic
  • 18Kosovic
  • 19Raickovic
  • 23Ivanovic

Azerbaijan

  • 1Oglu Balayev
  • 15HuseynovBooked at 40mins
  • 4Mustafazade
  • 18Krivotsyuk
  • 5MedvedevSubstituted forSalahliat 45'minutes
  • 19AlasgarovBooked at 64minsSubstituted forAbbasovat 80'minutes
  • 16Jamalov
  • 2QarayevSubstituted forDiniyevat 60'minutes
  • 13Huseynov
  • 9GhorbaniSubstituted forSeydaevat 60'minutes
  • 10SadikhovSubstituted forHajiyevat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Salahli
  • 6Mustafayev
  • 7Abdullayev
  • 8Diniyev
  • 11Seydaev
  • 12Mahammadaliyev
  • 14Badalov
  • 17Hajiyev
  • 20Ibrahimli
  • 21Seydiyev
  • 22Abbasov
  • 23Bayramov
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match Stats

Home TeamMontenegroAway TeamAzerbaijan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home20
Away18

Live Text

  1. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Montenegro 2, Azerbaijan 0.

  2. Booking

    Cosqun Diniyev (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Cosqun Diniyev (Azerbaijan).

  4. Post update

    Igor Ivanovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Montenegro. Nebojsa Kosovic tries a through ball, but Sead Haksabanovic is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Igor Ivanovic.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marko Simic (Montenegro).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan).

  9. Post update

    Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Igor Ivanovic (Montenegro).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan).

  12. Post update

    Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Azer Salahli (Azerbaijan).

  14. Post update

    Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sead Haksabanovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Branislav Jankovic.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Bahlul Mustafazade.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fatos Beqiraj.

  18. Post update

    Igor Ivanovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Azer Salahli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

