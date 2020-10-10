Montenegro v Azerbaijan

Second Half ends, Montenegro 2, Azerbaijan 0.
Line-ups
Montenegro
- 12Mijatovic
- 20Raspopovic
- 6Vujacic
- 22Simic
- 2Radunovic
- 8BakicBooked at 62minsSubstituted forKosovicat 63'minutes
- 4VukcevicSubstituted forRaickovicat 81'minutes
- 21BoljevicBooked at 63minsSubstituted forIvanovicat 71'minutes
- 10JoveticSubstituted forJankovicat 80'minutes
- 17Haksabanovic
- 9IslamovicSubstituted forBeqirajat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Petkovic
- 3Sofranac
- 5Bulatovic
- 7Jankovic
- 11Beqiraj
- 13Dragojevic
- 14Hocko
- 15Vukcevic
- 16Jankovic
- 18Kosovic
- 19Raickovic
- 23Ivanovic
Azerbaijan
- 1Oglu Balayev
- 15HuseynovBooked at 40mins
- 4Mustafazade
- 18Krivotsyuk
- 5MedvedevSubstituted forSalahliat 45'minutes
- 19AlasgarovBooked at 64minsSubstituted forAbbasovat 80'minutes
- 16Jamalov
- 2QarayevSubstituted forDiniyevat 60'minutes
- 13Huseynov
- 9GhorbaniSubstituted forSeydaevat 60'minutes
- 10SadikhovSubstituted forHajiyevat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Salahli
- 6Mustafayev
- 7Abdullayev
- 8Diniyev
- 11Seydaev
- 12Mahammadaliyev
- 14Badalov
- 17Hajiyev
- 20Ibrahimli
- 21Seydiyev
- 22Abbasov
- 23Bayramov
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Booking
Cosqun Diniyev (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Cosqun Diniyev (Azerbaijan).
Post update
Igor Ivanovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Montenegro. Nebojsa Kosovic tries a through ball, but Sead Haksabanovic is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Igor Ivanovic.
Post update
Foul by Marko Simic (Montenegro).
Post update
Foul by Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan).
Post update
Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Igor Ivanovic (Montenegro).
Post update
Foul by Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan).
Post update
Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Azer Salahli (Azerbaijan).
Post update
Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sead Haksabanovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Branislav Jankovic.
Post update
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Bahlul Mustafazade.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fatos Beqiraj.
Post update
Igor Ivanovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Azer Salahli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.