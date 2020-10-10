UEFA Nations League - Group C1
LuxembourgLuxembourg2CyprusCyprus0

Luxembourg v Cyprus

Line-ups

Luxembourg

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 5SelimovicBooked at 51minsSubstituted forMartins Santos da Graçaat 69'minutes
  • 7Gerson
  • 13Carlson
  • 16Barreiro Martins
  • 11Thill
  • 15Thill
  • 17PintoSubstituted forBensiat 68'minutes
  • 9SinaniSubstituted forSkenderovicat 79'minutes
  • 10RodriguesBooked at 44mins

Substitutes

  • 2Delgado Freitas
  • 3Hall
  • 4Malget
  • 6Bohnert
  • 8Rupil
  • 12Schon
  • 14Bensi
  • 19Martins Santos da Graça
  • 20Muratovic
  • 21Deville
  • 22Skenderovic
  • 23Kips

Cyprus

  • 12Kyriakides
  • 13Kousoulos
  • 2KaroSubstituted forGogicat 61'minutes
  • 19Laifis
  • 3WheelerSubstituted forIoannouat 53'minutes
  • 9Christofi
  • 18ArtymatasSubstituted forKyriakouat 75'minutes
  • 20KastanosBooked at 44mins
  • 23PittasBooked at 43minsSubstituted forLoizouat 75'minutes
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 21TzionisSubstituted forAntoniouat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Demetriou
  • 4Ioannou
  • 5Katelaris
  • 6Shelis
  • 7Antoniou
  • 8Kyriakou
  • 11Zachariou
  • 14Kakoullis
  • 15Gogic
  • 16Ioannou
  • 17Loizou
  • 22Michael
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamLuxembourgAway TeamCyprus
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home21
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerson Rodrigues.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Dimitris Christofi (Cyprus) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Vincent Thill (Luxembourg).

  5. Post update

    Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Cyprus. Dimitris Christofi tries a through ball, but Pieros Sotiriou is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Luxembourg. Olivier Thill tries a through ball, but Gerson Rodrigues is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Minas Antoniou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg).

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lars Gerson (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vincent Thill following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Charalambos Kyriakides.

  13. Post update

    Minas Antoniou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg. Aldin Skenderovic replaces Danel Sinani.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Minas Antoniou.

  17. Post update

    Alexander Gogic (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marvin Martins (Luxembourg).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Ioannis Kousoulos.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerson Rodrigues.

Top Stories