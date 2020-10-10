Luxembourg v Cyprus

Attempt blocked. Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerson Rodrigues.
Line-ups
Luxembourg
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 5SelimovicBooked at 51minsSubstituted forMartins Santos da Graçaat 69'minutes
- 7Gerson
- 13Carlson
- 16Barreiro Martins
- 11Thill
- 15Thill
- 17PintoSubstituted forBensiat 68'minutes
- 9SinaniSubstituted forSkenderovicat 79'minutes
- 10RodriguesBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 2Delgado Freitas
- 3Hall
- 4Malget
- 6Bohnert
- 8Rupil
- 12Schon
- 14Bensi
- 19Martins Santos da Graça
- 20Muratovic
- 21Deville
- 22Skenderovic
- 23Kips
Cyprus
- 12Kyriakides
- 13Kousoulos
- 2KaroSubstituted forGogicat 61'minutes
- 19Laifis
- 3WheelerSubstituted forIoannouat 53'minutes
- 9Christofi
- 18ArtymatasSubstituted forKyriakouat 75'minutes
- 20KastanosBooked at 44mins
- 23PittasBooked at 43minsSubstituted forLoizouat 75'minutes
- 10Sotiriou
- 21TzionisSubstituted forAntoniouat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Demetriou
- 4Ioannou
- 5Katelaris
- 6Shelis
- 7Antoniou
- 8Kyriakou
- 11Zachariou
- 14Kakoullis
- 15Gogic
- 16Ioannou
- 17Loizou
- 22Michael
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt missed. Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Dimitris Christofi (Cyprus) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Vincent Thill (Luxembourg).
Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Cyprus. Dimitris Christofi tries a through ball, but Pieros Sotiriou is caught offside.
Offside, Luxembourg. Olivier Thill tries a through ball, but Gerson Rodrigues is caught offside.
Minas Antoniou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg).
Hand ball by Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg).
Attempt missed. Lars Gerson (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vincent Thill following a corner.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Charalambos Kyriakides.
Minas Antoniou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg).
Substitution, Luxembourg. Aldin Skenderovic replaces Danel Sinani.
Attempt missed. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Minas Antoniou.
Alexander Gogic (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marvin Martins (Luxembourg).
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Ioannis Kousoulos.
Attempt blocked. Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerson Rodrigues.