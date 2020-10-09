Kazaiah Sterling: Southend United sign Tottenham Hotspur striker on loan
Last updated on .From the section Southend
Southend have signed Tottenham Hotspur striker Kazaiah Sterling on loan.
The 21-year-old made his competitive debut for the Premier League club in a Champions League group game against Apoel Nicosia in 2017.
He has previously had loan spells with Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers and most recently at Leyton Orient.
"He's very quick, aggressive, predominantly plays up front but can also play wide," Shrimpers boss Mark Molesley told the club website.