Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019 having spent 11 years at Arsenal

Uefa Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sun, 11 Oct Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, live text coverage and match report on BBC Sport website

The return of "world class" Aaron Ramsey will give Wales "a massive boost" for Sunday's Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland, according to defender Ben Davies.

Juventus midfielder Ramsey missed Thursday's friendly loss to England having been part of the club's Covid-19 bubble following an outbreak.

He was also absent for last month's Nations League matches due to injury.

"Aaron is a world-class player," said Tottenham left-back Davies.

"Having him in any team would boost you. He gets on the ball, he's very creative, and always looks forward and to get a team up the pitch.

"It's a massive boost for us."

Ramsey has long been one of Wales' most influential players, scoring 16 goals in his 60 appearances to date and earning a place in Uefa's Euro 2016 team of the tournament when Wales reached the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old has also been in fine form for Juventus lately, earning praise in Italy for his creative displays for the Serie A champions.

A combination of fitness concerns and coronavirus-related unavailability means Ramsey has not played for Wales since November 2019.

On his most recent appearance he scored both goals as Wales beat Hungary 2-0 to qualify for Euro 2020, which has since been postponed until next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Aaron brings that experience first and foremost - we have a young squad - and he brings that something different that can unlock defences," said Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

"He's got that ability to make the difference, which he did in our last qualifier against Hungary with his two goals."