Lisa Fallon was previously part of Chelsea's backroom team as an analyst and technical coach

Head coach Lisa Fallon has stepped down from her role at Women's Championship side London City Lionesses for personal reasons after five games in charge.

It is understood the Irish coach was finding travelling between Dublin and London increasingly difficult and the club said they supported her decision.

London City had drawn one and lost three of their opening four league games of the 2020-21 season.

Fallon was the first woman to manage a men's team in the Republic of Ireland.

The former boss of amateur men's side Lakelands FC has also previously worked at Cork City and Chelsea, after a playing career which included spells at Gillingham and Southampton.

Her assistant Melissa Phillips will take interim charge of the side for Sunday's home game against London Bees.

"It is with a very heavy heart that today, I step away from my role for family reasons," Fallon said.

"I thank everyone at the club sincerely for their understanding in me prioritising my family's needs at this time."

Chair Diane Culligan added: "Lisa Fallon is an outstanding football coach. Although we wanted Lisa to continue as our head coach, I accept that is simply not possible for her in the current circumstances.

"The club completely understand this and support Lisa in making the best decision for her family."