Aston Villa were promoted to the Women's Super League as Championship winners last term

Aston Villa's next two Women's Super League games have been postponed after a first-team squad member tested positive for coronavirus.

The Football Association agreed Sunday, 11 October's match at Bristol City and Sunday, 17 October's home game against Chelsea should be called off.

Villa said several other members of their team will enter a period of self-isolation following the positive test.

A club statement added that health and safety was the main priority.

The FA, which runs the WSL, added: "Due to a positive Covid-19 test at Aston Villa that has resulted in a number of players having to self-isolate, their next two Barclays FA WSL fixtures against Bristol City and Chelsea are going to be postponed."

Villa had lost their first three games of the WSL season following their promotion in the summer.

They were 1-0 winners over Sheffield United in the Women's Continental League Cup on Wednesday.

It is understood the Championship club's upcoming games are still set to go ahead as planned.