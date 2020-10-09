Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Dean Keates was captain when Wrexham won the FA Trophy in 2013

Manager Dean Keates says Wrexham's squad needed a "shake up" when he returned for a second spell in charge 12 months ago.

Keates was re-appointed manager in October 2019 following the departure of Bryan Hughes.

Wrexham were one place above the National League relegation zone when Keates arrived and managed to maintain their status as the season ended prematurely.

"The club needed shaking up and fresh impetus," Keates said.

"I feel there was a hangover from the previous season and the disappointment of the play-offs and whether that carried on into the new season.

"I put younger players in there, more exciting and hungrier players. That's my belief in the group that I've brought in."

Keates made 11 signings ahead of the new National League season, which began with a 2-1 win over Boreham Wood last Saturday before defeat at Solihull Moors in midweek.

The manager said players needed to be patient for a starting spot but with a busy schedule ahead it was likely opportunities would arise.

"All of them are desperate to get in the team," Keates added.

"There's a quick turnover of games which can mean players can be rotated.

"As I said to the players, 'be patient and when you get the chance stake your claim'."

Striker Adi Yussuf could return for Saturday's game against Yeovil after picking up a knock in the win over Boreham Wood.