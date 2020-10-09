Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Aberdeen's Andrew Considine and Hibernian's Paul McGinn have received their first full international call-ups for Scotland's Nations League matches.

The Scots host Slovakia at Hampden on Sunday and Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The defenders bolster the squad that edged past Israel on penalties on Thursday to secure a Euro 2020 play-off final away to Serbia next month.

Head coach Steve Clarke was deprived of six players for that match because of Covid-19 and injury.

Clarke's side are top of Nations League Group B4, having drawn 1-1 at home to Israel last month before beating the Czechs 2-1 in Prague.