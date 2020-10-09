Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan replace Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah in the Republic of Ireland squad

Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan have been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Wales and Finland.

Preston striker Maguire and Wycombe winger Horgan replace Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah in Stephen Kenny's squad.

Connolly and Idah were withdrawn from Thursday's Euro play-off semi-final in Slovakia minutes before kick-off.

They were deemed to have been in close contact with a member of the backroom staff who tested positive for Covid-19.

It is understood 20-year-old Brighton striker Connolly was due to start in Bratislava, but was replaced by James McClean after an appeal to allow he and Idah to play was rejected because they had been sitting within two metres of the infected staff member on the flight to Slovakia.

The Republic lost 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 draw at Narodny Stadium, in the process missing out on a final showdown with neighbours Northern Ireland and the chance to play in a third successive European Championship, with Dublin one of the host cities.

Kenny's men face Wales at Aviva Stadium on Sunday before heading for Helsinki to meet the Finns on Wednesday evening.