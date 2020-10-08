Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Joshua King is on international duty with Norway

West Ham have targeted Bournemouth's Norway striker Joshua King as they try to bolster manager David Moyes' squad.

After Felipe Anderson joined Porto on loan and fellow midfielder Jack Wilshere was released, the Hammers only have 20 senior players.

Premier League clubs can still sign players from English Football League sides until 17:00 BST on 16 October.

King scored six goals in 26 Bournemouth appearances in last season as they were relegated to the Championship.

The 28-year-old was linked with former club Manchester United in January and has been identified by West Ham, with Moyes looking for a forward, as well as a central defender and, potentially, a midfielder.

The Hammers tried to set up a number of deals before the international transfer deadline passed on Monday.

However, their final attempt failed when Chelsea's England defender Fikayo Tomori turned down a loan move minutes before the window closed.