Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Cole Skuse has been with Ipswich since 2013 and has played in 264 league games for the club

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse will be out for three months with a knee problem.

The League One club said the 34-year-old had suffered a "fluke" knee injury after slipping in training.

Skuse has played more than 250 games for the Suffolk side since joining from Bristol City in 2013.

The Tractor Boys have won three and drawn one of their first four league games of the season, as one of four unbeaten teams in the division.

Paul Lambert's men travel to Blackpool on Saturday as the third of eight games they will play in all competitions over the course of October.