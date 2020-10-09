Scottish gossip: Kieran Tierney, Scotland, Ross McCrorie, Paul McGinn, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs
Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney, currently self-isolating after being deemed a close contact of Stuart Armstrong, tested positive for coronavirus at Arsenal two months ago, and self-isolated for 10 days, with the Premier League club lobbying to have him available to face Manchester City on 17 October. (Sun)
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie will receive his first full Scotland call-up for the Nations League ties against Slovakia on Sunday and Czech Republic on Wednesday. (Glasgow Times)
Hibernian defender Paul McGinn will also be drafted in by Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, who was without six players for the play-off win over Israel. (Sun)
Left-back Borna Barisic, who limped off against Ross County on Sunday, is a Rangers injury doubt for the Old Firm derby on 17 October after not featuring in Croatia's 23-man squad for their friendly win over Switzerland. (Daily Record)
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, part of the Colombia squad for a World Cup qualifier with Venezuela, has refused to comment on his future amid links with Qatari side Al-Duhail. (Sun)
Hearts striker Liam Boyce scored the winning penalty against Bosnia-Herzegovina to send Northern Ireland through to a Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Czech striker Pavol Safranko says he was "really close" to rejoining Dundee United before Monday's transfer deadline and hopes the move can be revived in January. (Sun)
A year on from his Sunderland sacking, Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says his experiences on Wearside made him a better manager. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Hibs midfielder Stephen Mallan says his lack of game time this season is "frustrating", but has vowed to use the League Cup to enhance his prospects of featuring more regularly under head coach Ross.(Daily Record)