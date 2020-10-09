Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney, currently self-isolating after being deemed a close contact of Stuart Armstrong, tested positive for coronavirus at Arsenal two months ago, and self-isolated for 10 days, with the Premier League club lobbying to have him available to face Manchester City on 17 October. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie will receive his first full Scotland call-up for the Nations League ties against Slovakia on Sunday and Czech Republic on Wednesday. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Hibernian defender Paul McGinn will also be drafted in by Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, who was without six players for the play-off win over Israel. (Sun) external-link

Left-back Borna Barisic, who limped off against Ross County on Sunday, is a Rangers injury doubt for the Old Firm derby on 17 October after not featuring in Croatia's 23-man squad for their friendly win over Switzerland. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, part of the Colombia squad for a World Cup qualifier with Venezuela, has refused to comment on his future amid links with Qatari side Al-Duhail. (Sun) external-link

Hearts striker Liam Boyce scored the winning penalty against Bosnia-Herzegovina to send Northern Ireland through to a Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Czech striker Pavol Safranko says he was "really close" to rejoining Dundee United before Monday's transfer deadline and hopes the move can be revived in January. (Sun) external-link

A year on from his Sunderland sacking, Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says his experiences on Wearside made him a better manager. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link