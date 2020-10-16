Heart of Midlothian v Dundee

Attempt saved. Charlie Adam (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
HeartsHeart of Midlothian1DundeeDundee0
From the section Football
Hand ball by Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).
Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Dundee 0. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.
Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Alloa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Arbroath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ayr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Dunfermline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Inverness CT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Morton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Queen of Sth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Raith Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Dundee
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0