Derby County v Watford

DerbyDerby County19:45WatfordWatford
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bristol City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|12
|2
|Reading
|4
|4
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|12
|3
|Bournemouth
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|10
|4
|Swansea
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|10
|5
|Luton
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|9
|6
|Blackburn
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|3
|8
|7
|7
|Watford
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|7
|8
|Birmingham
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|6
|9
|QPR
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|5
|10
|Middlesbrough
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|11
|Millwall
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|12
|Rotherham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|13
|Stoke
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|5
|14
|Brentford
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|4
|15
|Preston
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|4
|16
|Cardiff
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|17
|Norwich
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|18
|Coventry
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|4
|19
|Huddersfield
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|20
|Derby
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|3
|21
|Barnsley
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|22
|Nottm Forest
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|23
|Wycombe
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|10
|-10
|0
|24
|Sheff Wed
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|-7