Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 9
Belgium U21Belgium U2119:00Wales U21Wales U21
Venue: Den Dreef

Belgium U21 v Wales U21

Last updated on .From the section Football

Brandon Cooper
Brandon Cooper has made two first team appearances for Swansea City

Wales need to repeat their home victory over Euro Under-21 qualifying Group Nine leaders Belgium to maintain hopes of qualifying for next year's finals.

But defeat against Bosnia-Herzegovina last month has left Wales fourth in the group, four points behind Belgium.

"We beat Belgium last time and we have to have the belief to go and beat them again away," defender Brandon Cooper told BBC Sport Wales.

Nottingham Forest's Johnson has been promoted to Ryan Giggs' senior squad along with defenders Ben Cabango and Rhys Norrington-Davies, who also played in last year's win.

Cooper, on loan at Newport County from Swansea City, says seeing teammates progress into the senior squad is an incentive for the youngsters.

"For everyone in our team it's inspirational," Cooper added.

"It means the senior team is in touching distance in if you do well. If we can keep putting in good performances here and with our clubs, there's no reason why we can't step up also.

"Hopefully we can put in a good performance on Friday and get a good result."

Belgium's defeat at the Racecourse was their only loss of the campaign so far.

Bristol City's Sam Pearson has replaced Oliver Cooper of Swansea City, who is out with an injury.

