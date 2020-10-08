Chelsea: Edouard Mendy injured on Senegal duty
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has returned to Chelsea after injuring his thigh while training with Senegal.
Mendy, 28, joined the Blues on a five-year deal last month and kept a clean sheet on his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace.
He injured his right thigh in training on Wednesday and has been sent back to London after an examination at a hospital in Rabat.
Senegal play Morocco in a friendly on Friday night.