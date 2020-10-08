Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 24 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes last season

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has returned to Chelsea after injuring his thigh while training with Senegal.

Mendy, 28, joined the Blues on a five-year deal last month and kept a clean sheet on his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace.

He injured his right thigh external-link in training on Wednesday and has been sent back to London after an examination at a hospital in Rabat.

Senegal play Morocco in a friendly on Friday night.