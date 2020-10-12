Last updated on .From the section League One

The League One fixture between Oxford United against Crewe Alexandra has been postponed for a second time with the visitors unable to fulfil the fixture.

The match was originally postponed on 3 October, just 35 minutes before kick-off when Crewe defender Omar Beckles tested positive for Covid-19.

The second postponement follows Crewe consulting latest government advice.

The Railwaymen are due to host Blackpool on Saturday, with Oxford set to travel to Peterborough United.

