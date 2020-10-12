League One
Oxford UtdOxford UnitedPCreweCrewe AlexandraP
Match postponed - Other

Oxford United P-P Crewe Alexandra - Fixture postponed for second time

The League One fixture between Oxford United against Crewe Alexandra has been postponed for a second time with the visitors unable to fulfil the fixture.

The match was originally postponed on 3 October, just 35 minutes before kick-off when Crewe defender Omar Beckles tested positive for Covid-19.

The second postponement follows Crewe consulting latest government advice.

The Railwaymen are due to host Blackpool on Saturday, with Oxford set to travel to Peterborough United.

More to follow.

  1. Post update

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

