Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Tommie Hoban returned to Aberdeen having left Watford last year

Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban will remain at the club to the end of the season after signing a six-month contract extension.

Hoban, 26, initially signed a deal to return to Pittodrie until January after recovering from a cruciate knee injury.

He has impressed in his nine appearances so far this term.

"Hopefully in the months ahead we can have another conversation about extending his time with us further," said manager Derek McInnes.