Tolaji Bola is a regular for Arsenal's under-23 side

Rochdale have signed Arsenal left-back Tolaji Bola on loan until January.

The England youth international, 21, came through the Gunners' academy, but is yet to make his first-team debut.

Manager Brian Barry-Murphy told the club website: external-link "Tolaji was one of our high priority signings in terms of that position in the squad."

Bola added: "I've spoken a lot with Brian and the coaching staff. It's really good to hear his ideas and I think we can have a successful season."

