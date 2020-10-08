England v Scotland under-19 friendly abandoned as Covid precaution
An under-19 friendly between England and Scotland on Thursday was abandoned during the first half as a Covid-19 "precaution".
Hosts England led 3-1 in the game at St George's Park when it was halted.
Both Football Associations said in statements they were "not in a position to comment further at this time".
It has been reported that a positive test came to light during the game and, in keeping with guidelines, the contest was called off.