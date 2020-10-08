Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Ben Liddle started Middlesbrough's FA Cup third-round replay against Tottenham in January, which the Championship club lost 2-1

League One club Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Ben Liddle from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who made two senior appearances for Boro, has agreed a two-year deal with Rovers.

Liddle has previously had loan spells with Blyth Spartans, Forest Green Rovers and Scunthorpe United.

"Ben has a great range of passing. He adds to the competition we have in central midfield," Rovers boss Ben Garner told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.