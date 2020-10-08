Ben Liddle: Bristol Rovers sign midfielder from Middlesbrough
Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers
League One club Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Ben Liddle from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old, who made two senior appearances for Boro, has agreed a two-year deal with Rovers.
Liddle has previously had loan spells with Blyth Spartans, Forest Green Rovers and Scunthorpe United.
"Ben has a great range of passing. He adds to the competition we have in central midfield," Rovers boss Ben Garner told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.