Republic of Ireland

Stephen Kenny's first test as Republic of Ireland manager is around the corner as Slovakia await in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off, but we asked BBC Sport readers to select his starting team.

The traditional 4-4-2 was used but 67% of users decided that 4-3-3 was the best formation to overcome Slovakia.

Darren Randolph was a comfortable choice in goal with 93% of the picks ahead of Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Bournemouth's Mark Travers.

John Egan and Shane Duffy were unchallenged at centre-back while Tottenham's Matt Doherty was another sure-fire pick at right back, with Enda Stevens beating Robbie Brady to the final defensive spot.

The trio of midfield positions were also extremely comfortable, with Jeff Hendrick taking 80% of the vote alongside Conor Hourihane and James McCarthy.

Brighton's Aaron Connolly was the most-selected of the forward three players, with 73% of the picks. David McGoldrick will lead the line for Kenny's outfit after edging out Shane Long with Callum Robinson completing the team.

Do you stick with youth or go for experienced heads to lead you to the decider against Northern Ireland or Bosnia-Herzegovina? You can still have your say and don't forget to share your results!