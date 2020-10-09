Sketching the stars is perfect therapy for Glentoran fan

Northern Ireland defender Bertie Peacock played for the east Belfast side in 1948-49

The fashion for collecting cigarette packet cards depicting footballers can be traced back to the late 1800s.

A Manchester based tobacco company saw the marketing potential in printing portraits of the game's best-known players. Others followed - Gallacher, Wills, Ogden and Churchman were some of the corporations who saw the printing press as a means of creating brand loyalty among smokers.

In more recent times, the decline in demand for these cards can be linked to the public attitudes on tobacco. However, interest in such caricatures could undergo a rebirth thanks to the artistic skills of life long Glentoran fan Philip Stevenson.

"Last year I was diagnosed with depression. During counselling I was recommended to take up a hobby," says Stevenson, who has been a match programme contributor and seller at the Oval for over three decades.

"I had studied art at school and when I began sketching landscapes during a holiday in Donegal, I rediscovered my love for the form."

Photographs of Glentoran players of the early 1900s, 1950s and 1960s that featured in match programmes and Stevenson's 2015 book John Colrain - A Life In Football, gave him plenty of raw material. Practice has made the difference.

Picture perfect

'I've followed the style of the old cigarette cards of the 1920s and 30s. This is perfect for me," says Stevenson. "You have the action shot of the player with the caricature large head on the smaller body. It is easier to do."

Glens greats Billy Bingham, Danny Blanchflower, Con Martin, Bertie Peacock and Peter Doherty have been committed to paper as Stevenson draws his way through a long list.

"It's safer working from photographs of the old Glentoran legends because some of them can be a bit lippy," laughs Stevenson. "The kit from those times was superb. The red, green and black hoops were classic colours in a classic design. I only need three pens."

Glentoran fan Philip Stevenson displays his artistic creations

The reaction from ex-players, friends and family has been positive although Stevenson downplays talk of staging an exhibition of his work or contributing some of his sketches to the Glentoran programme when it returns.

"To be honest. I'm doing these for me. I have been working right through the Covid epidemic and when I have had time to myself, I've been able to sit and sketch. An hour or two in the evening or a bit longer at the weekend helps deal with the stress - especially if there's a little glass of wine to go with it.

"This has been a real saviour for me during the absence of football. While it doesn't replace the buzz of being at the Oval on a Saturday afternoon, it goes part of the way."

And helping others affected with mental health issues has become a central part of Stevenson's life.

Helping hand

"I'm happy to talk to anyone about this terrible illness. I recognise where there is a problem. The hardest thing is to begin talking, to tell somebody that you don't feel well. Once the initial weight is lifted off your shoulder it is such a relief.

"In dealing with it I would recommend finding something you enjoy doing for yourself. That is what sketching has done for me. Since my counselling finished this has been superb."

Stevenson has a new purpose in life and some of his postcard sketches might find their way into a forthcoming book celebrating the 40th anniversary of Glentoran's 1980-81 undefeated league season.

"I have a wee black book of names. Billy Caskey and Jimmy Cleary are complete. I have Rab McCreary, Johnny Jamison and Ronnie McFall to do along with Gary Blackledge and Ron Manley, who sadly is no longer with us."

Stevenson is particularly proud of a drawing that shows the victorious Glentoran captain Marcus Kane holding the Irish Cup following July's delayed decider against Ballymena United.

"I sketched that from a photograph as Marcus was walking away with the trophy at Windsor Park. It's been a hard time recently for him and his family. They lost a baby son last Christmas and have had a lot of heartache. To me the sketch captures something of the triumph and tragedy"

"Marcus came on a sponsored walk that our supporters club did for the charity that he supports (The Royal Maternity Hospital Bereavement Centre). Marcus was delighted with the sketch when I sent it to him. "

Stevenson would consider making prints of his work that could be sold to raise funds for charitable purposes.

As he continues to fill his sketch books with football characters, might there be room for drawings of players from other clubs? How about some caricatures of age old Belfast rivals Linfield.

Stevenson's slight diplomatic pause tells it all.

"I have enough possibilities with Glentoran to keep me going at the moment."

Ever?

"Who was it who said. never, never, never?" chuckles Stevenson.