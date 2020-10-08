Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Deyan Iliev joined Arsenal in 2012

Shrewsbury Town have signed Arsenal goalkeeper Deyan Iliev on loan until the end of January.

The 25-year-old former Macedonia Under-21 international is yet to make his competitive debut for the Gunners.

"He's been out on loan in Poland and Slovakia so he is someone we are delighted to get," boss Sam Ricketts told the club website. external-link

"We were keen to get another goalkeeper in and we are looking forward to working with him."

