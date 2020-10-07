Courtney Baker-Richardson: Barrow sign former Swansea City striker

Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Courtney Baker-Richardson
Courtney Baker-Richardson scored four goals in 21 senior appearances for Swansea City

Barrow have signed former Swansea City striker Courtney Baker-Richardson.

The 24-year-old was released by the Swans in the summer after three years with the Swans and a loan spell with Accrington Stanley last season.

Injury and the coronovirus pandemic cut his time with Stanley short after just four appearances.

Baker-Richardson was on trial with Charlton during pre-season, but has agreed an undisclosed-length deal with the League Two newcomers.

Details about the length of his contract with Barrow have not been disclosed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC