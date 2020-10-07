Euro 2020 semi-final play-off: Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland Venue: Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo Date: Thursday, 8 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster & online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app and match highlights on BBC One NI at 23:20 BST

Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington says clinical finishing is key to beating Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

Washington has started in Ian Baraclough's first two games in charge and is determined to net any chances if he leads the line on Thursday.

"We do create chances as a team and we must be so, so ruthless against Bosnia," said the Charlton forward.

"We are going to need to do that to make the final."

The winner of the match in Sarajevo (19:45 BST kick-off) will meet either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia for a place in next summer's European Championship, which was postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington made his debut against Wales in 2016 and has scored four goals in 23 international appearances.

Windsor defeat

The 28-year-old was in the Nations Cup starting line-up last month for a draw in Romania and 5-1 hammering in Belfast by a clinical Norway side.

Washington is now hoping to get the nod again for Northern Ireland's biggest game since the World Cup play-off defeat by Switzerland three years ago.

"It was nice to start both games and it gives me great confidence - hopefully I can play a part in this one as well," he added.

"The other strikers have been great and it will be down to what game-plan the manager wants to execute and we've all got to be happy with that. We'll just be cheering on each other.

"I've had chances in the last five, six games which I definitely should have taken so I want to rectify that and we have to be like Norway, who were so clinical with their openings against us."