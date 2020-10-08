Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Former Birmingham youngster Chloe Peplow joined Tottenham from Brighton in July 2019

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Chloe Peplow is out for at least two months following surgery on a broken foot.

The 21-year-old England youth international suffered the injury to her right foot in September's Women's FA Cup quarter-final loss to Arsenal.

A Spurs statement said: "Chloe is now undergoing a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation with a view to returning to training in December."

Tottenham are eighth in the Women's Super League.