Grimsby Town are bottom of League Two, having lost both of their league games this season without scoring

Grimsby Town have signed West Bromwich Albion striker Owen Windsor on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the Baggies from Cirencester Town last summer and was loaned back to the non-league outfit during 2019-20.

Windsor has yet to make his senior debut for West Brom, but has featured for the Premier League club's Under-21 and Under-23 sides.

"He's a bull of a number nine", boss Ian Holloway told the Mariners website. external-link

