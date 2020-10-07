Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Chris Gunter is Wales' most-capped player, making 97 international appearances

League One club Charlton Athletic have signed Wales international Chris Gunter on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old former Cardiff, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest right-back has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further year.

Gunter left Reading in July, having made 314 appearances during an eight-year spell with the Royals.

"Chris is an exceptional right-back with bundles of experience," Addicks boss Lee Bowyer told the club website. external-link

"I'm pleased to have that position tied down, he is definitely going to make us stronger."

Meanwhile, Charlton have appointed Ged Roddy as the club's technical director.

He most recently worked on Fifa's talent development programme, having left his role as Reading's academy manager in November 2019.

